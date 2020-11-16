รายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 ของ II-VI Incorporated
- รายได้ประจำไตรมาส $728.1 ล้าน
- รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน GAAP รายไตรมาส $101.1 ล้าน
- รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน Non-GAAP รายไตรมาส $138.9 ล้าน
- GAAP EPS รายไตรมาส $0.38
- Non-GAAP EPS รายไตรมาส $0.84
- อัตราส่วนหนี้สินสุทธิวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2020 เคยเท่ากับ 1.3 เท่า ซึ่งลดลงจาก 3.8 เท่า ณ วันที่ 30 มิถุนายน 20201
วันนี้ II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) ("II-VI", "เรา" หรือ "บริษัท") ได้
“เราส่งมอบไฮไลต์
Dr. Mattera กล่าวต่อว่า “ส่วนแบ่งการตรวจจับ 3D ที่เพิ่มขึ้นของเราแสดงให้เห็
คำนวณอัตราส่วนหนี้สินสุทธิ
|Table 1
|Financial Metrics
|$ Millions, except per share amounts and %
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|728.1
|$
|746.2
|$
|340.4
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$
|286.6
|$
|302.2
|$
|123.1
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)
|$
|288.4
|$
|315.7
|$
|123.7
|GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (1)
|$
|101.1
|$
|67.4
|$
|(18.5
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)
|$
|138.9
|$
|124.6
|$
|49.0
|GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
|$
|46.3
|$
|51.3
|$
|(26.0
|)
|Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2)
|$
|100.4
|$
|117.8
|$
|35.8
|GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)(3)
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.53
|Other Selected Financial Metrics
|GAAP Gross margin
|39.4
|%
|40.5
|%
|36.2
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin (2)
|39.6
|%
|42.3
|%
|36.3
|%
|GAAP Operating margin
|13.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|(5.4
|)%
|Non-GAAP operating margin (2)
|19.1
|%
|16.7
|%
|14.4
|%
|GAAP Return on sales
|6.4
|%
|6.9
|%
|(7.6
|)%
|Non-GAAP return on sales (2)
|13.8
|%
|15.8
|%
|10.5
|%
|(1
|)
|รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน GAAP (ความสูญเสีย) ถูกกำหนดว่าเป็นผลตอบแทน (ความสูญเสีย) ก่อนภาษีรายได้, ดอกเบี้ยจ่าย และรายจ่ายหรือรายได้อื่นๆ สุทธิ
|(2
|)
|ปริมาณ Non-GAAP ทั้งหมดนั้นไม่รวมการปรับบางอย่
|(3
|)
|กำไรต่อหุ้นสามัญปรับลดบนพื้
แนวโน้ม
แนวโน้มสำหรับไตรมาสที่สองของปี
ข้อมูลการประชุมทางไกลและการถ่
บริษัทจะจัดการประชุ
การประชุมทางไกลจะถูกบันทึก และผู้ที่ไม่สามารถเข้าร่
เกี่ยวกับ II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated ผู้นำระดับโลกด้านวัสดุทางวิ
ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์
ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ประกอบด้
บริษัทเชื่อว่าข้อความเชิ
การใช้มาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP
บริษัทได้เปิดเผยการวั
|II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)
|($000 except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|728,084
|$
|746,290
|$
|340,409
|Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)
|Cost of goods sold
|441,520
|444,153
|217,269
|Internal research and development
|78,248
|100,489
|36,120
|Selling, general and administrative
|107,186
|134,152
|105,495
|Interest expense
|17,214
|25,521
|6,968
|Other expense (income), net
|24,339
|1,264
|5,079
|Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income)
|668,507
|705,579
|370,931
|Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|59,577
|40,711
|(30,522
|)
|Income Taxes
|13,311
|(10,550
|)
|(4,524
|)
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|$
|46,266
|$
|51,261
|$
|(25,998
|)
|Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends
|6,440
|—
|—
|Net Earnings (Loss) available to the Common Shareholders
|39,826
|51,261
|(25,998
|)
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|105,247
|102,142
|65,969
|Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
|102,809
|91,517
|65,969
|II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|($000)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|683,985
|$
|493,046
|Accounts receivable
|577,127
|598,124
|Inventories
|639,833
|619,810
|Prepaid and refundable income taxes
|12,794
|12,279
|Prepaid and other current assets
|78,003
|65,710
|Total Current Assets
|1,991,742
|1,788,969
|Property, plant & equipment, net
|1,218,575
|1,214,772
|Goodwill
|1,254,338
|1,239,009
|Other intangible assets, net
|757,770
|758,368
|Investments
|75,188
|73,767
|Deferred income taxes
|27,940
|22,938
|Other assets
|145,066
|136,891
|Total Assets
|$
|5,470,619
|$
|5,234,714
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|62,050
|$
|69,250
|Accounts payable
|256,029
|268,773
|Operating lease current liabilities
|24,142
|24,634
|Accruals and other current liabilities
|302,672
|310,236
|Total Current Liabilities
|644,893
|672,893
|Long-term debt
|1,468,096
|2,186,092
|Deferred income taxes
|55,031
|45,551
|Operating lease liabilities
|99,566
|94,701
|Other liabilities
|156,356
|158,674
|Total Liabilities
|2,423,942
|3,157,911
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|3,046,677
|2,076,803
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|5,470,619
|$
|5,234,714
|II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|134,327
|$
|(25,615
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Additions to property, plant & equipment
|(33,792
|)
|(25,636
|)
|Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(36,064
|)
|(1,036,609
|)
|Other investing activities
|—
|(1,940
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(69,856
|)
|(1,064,185
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|460,000
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares
|460,000
|—
|Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility
|—
|680,000
|Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility
|—
|720,000
|Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility
|—
|160,000
|Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility
|—
|10,000
|Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans
|—
|(172,780
|)
|Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility
|(15,513
|)
|—
|Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility
|(714,600
|)
|—
|Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility
|(25,000
|)
|—
|Debt issuance costs
|—
|(63,510
|)
|Equity issuance costs
|(36,092
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|1,083
|2,975
|Payments in satisfaction of employees’ minimum tax obligations
|(5,574
|)
|(9,418
|)
|Other financing activities
|(1,329
|)
|(660
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|122,975
|1,326,607
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|3,493
|(2,128
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|190,939
|234,679
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|493,046
|204,872
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|$
|683,985
|$
|439,551
|Table 2
|Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins, and
|Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins*
|$ Millions, except %
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Photonic Solutions
|$
|497.7
|$
|517.2
|$
|141.4
|Compound Semiconductors
|230.4
|229.0
|177.0
|Unallocated and Other
|—
|—
|22.1
|Consolidated
|$
|728.1
|$
|746.2
|$
|340.4
|GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
|Photonic Solutions
|$
|50.4
|$
|49.1
|$
|13.0
|Compound Semiconductors
|50.7
|19.6
|26.5
|Unallocated and Other
|—
|(1.3
|)
|(58.0
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|101.1
|$
|67.4
|$
|(18.5
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
|Photonic Solutions
|$
|78.2
|$
|88.8
|$
|17.9
|Compound Semiconductors
|60.7
|35.8
|31.2
|Unallocated and Other
|—
|—
|(0.2
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|138.9
|$
|124.6
|$
|49.0
|GAAP Operating Margin:
|Photonic Solutions
|10.1
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.2
|%
|Compound Semiconductors
|22.0
|%
|8.6
|%
|15.0
|%
|Unallocated and Other
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Consolidated
|13.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|-5.4
|%
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin:
|Photonic Solutions
|15.7
|%
|17.2
|%
|12.7
|%
|Compound Semiconductors
|26.4
|%
|15.6
|%
|17.6
|%
|Unallocated and Other
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Consolidated
|19.1
|%
|16.7
|%
|14.4
|%
|Table 3
|Reconciliation of Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to
|GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss)
|$ Millions
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Non-GAAP Photonic Solutions Operating Income
|$
|78.2
|$
|88.8
|$
|17.9
|Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets
|—
|(1.9
|)
|—
|Share-based compensation
|(10.5
|)
|(17.9
|)
|(2.7
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(17.3
|)
|(15.9
|)
|(2.1
|)
|Restructuring and related expenses
|—
|(4.0
|)
|—
|Photonic Solutions GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|50.4
|$
|49.1
|$
|13.0
|Non-GAAP Compound Semiconductors Operating Income
|$
|60.7
|$
|35.8
|$
|31.2
|Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets
|—
|(7.2
|)
|—
|Share-based compensation
|(5.0
|)
|(6.1
|)
|(2.7
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(2.9
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Transaction expenses related to acquisitions
|(2.1
|)
|—
|—
|Compound Semiconductors GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|50.7
|$
|19.6
|$
|26.5
|Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|(0.2
|)
|Finisar results
|—
|—
|1.9
|Transaction expenses related to acquisitions
|—
|(1.3
|)
|(5.4
|)
|Severance and related – Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|(10.7
|)
|Severance and related – Other compensation
|—
|—
|(7.7
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|—
|—
|(2.0
|)
|Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory
|—
|—
|(7.1
|)
|One-time costs related to the Finisar acquisition
|—
|—
|(26.8
|)
|Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|—
|$
|(1.3
|)
|$
|(58.0
|)
|Total GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|101.1
|$
|67.4
|$
|(18.5
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|$
|138.9
|$
|124.6
|$
|48.9
*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่
|Table 4
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures
|$ Millions
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019 (8)
|Gross profit on GAAP basis
|$
|286.6
|$
|302.2
|$
|123.1
|Finisar results (1)
|—
|—
|(6.5
|)
|Share-based compensation
|1.8
|4.4
|—
|Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2)
|—
|—
|7.1
|Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3)
|—
|9.1
|—
|Gross profit on non-GAAP basis
|$
|288.4
|$
|315.7
|$
|123.7
|Internal research and development on GAAP basis
|$
|78.2
|$
|100.5
|$
|36.1
|Share-based compensation (4)
|(2.6
|)
|(6.1
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Finisar results (1)
|—
|—
|(2.9
|)
|Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)
|—
|(3.5
|)
|—
|Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis
|$
|75.6
|$
|90.9
|$
|32.6
|Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis
|$
|107.2
|$
|134.2
|$
|105.5
|Share-based compensation (4)
|(11.1
|)
|(13.5
|)
|(4.8
|)
|Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (3)
|(2.1
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(32.4
|)
|Finisar results (1)
|—
|—
|(1.7
|)
|Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)
|—
|(0.5
|)
|(18.4
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(20.2
|)
|(18.8
|)
|(6.1
|)
|Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis
|$
|73.8
|$
|100.2
|$
|42.1
|Operating income (loss) on GAAP basis
|$
|101.1
|$
|67.5
|$
|(18.5
|)
|Finisar results (1)
|—
|—
|(1.9
|)
|Share-based compensation (4)
|15.5
|24.0
|5.4
|Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2)
|—
|—
|7.1
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|20.2
|18.8
|6.1
|Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3)
|—
|9.1
|—
|Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)
|—
|4.0
|18.4
|Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (6)
|2.1
|1.3
|32.4
|Operating income on non-GAAP basis
|$
|138.9
|$
|124.6
|$
|49.0
|Table 4
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
|$ Millions
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019 (8)
|Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis
|$
|41.5
|$
|26.8
|$
|12.0
|Finisar results (1)
|—
|—
|0.3
|Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
|(4.7
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (1)
|—
|—
|(1.7
|)
|Debt extinguishment expense (5) (7)
|(24.7
|)
|—
|(3.9
|)
|Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis
|$
|12.1
|$
|20.5
|$
|5.6
|Income taxes (benefit) on GAAP basis
|$
|13.3
|$
|(10.6
|)
|$
|(4.5
|)
|Tax impact of non-GAAP measures(8)
|13.1
|(2.6
|)
|12.8
|Tax impact of fair value adjustments
|—
|(0.4
|)
|—
|Income taxes (benefit) on non-GAAP basis
|$
|26.4
|$
|(13.6
|)
|$
|8.3
|Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis
|$
|46.3
|$
|51.3
|$
|(26.0
|)
|Finisar results (1)
|—
|—
|(1.6
|)
|Share-based compensation (4)
|15.5
|24.0
|5.4
|Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2)
|—
|—
|7.1
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|20.2
|18.8
|6.2
|Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3)
|—
|9.1
|—
|Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (6)
|2.1
|1.3
|32.4
|Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)
|—
|4.0
|18.4
|Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
|4.7
|6.3
|1.1
|Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (5)
|—
|—
|1.7
|Debt extinguishment expense (7)
|24.7
|—
|3.9
|Tax impact of non-GAAP measures and fair value adjustments(8)
|(13.1
|)
|3.0
|(12.8
|)
|Net earnings on non-GAAP basis
|$
|100.4
|$
|117.8
|$
|35.8
|Per share data:
|Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Net earnings on non-GAAP basis
|Diluted Earnings Per Share (9)
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.53
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.29
|$
|0.54
*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่
- “ผลการดำเนินงานของ Finisar” นั้นรวมการดำเนินงานรวมของ Finisar สำหรับช่วงระหว่างวันที่ซื้อกิ
จการ 24 กันยายน 2019 และ 30 กันยายน 2019 ซึ่งรวมดอกเบี้ยจ่ายเพิ่มเติม และค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญ อันเป็นผลจากการเงินของการซื้ อกิจการ ผลการดำเนินงานของ Finisar ถูกรวมเข้ากับส่วนโซลูชันโฟโตนิ กส์ และส่วนประกอบเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ ในช่วงต่อจากสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุ ดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019
- การปรับมูลค่ายุติธรรมของ $7.1 ล้านเป็นการเพิ่มขึ้นของการปรั
บมูลค่าของสินค้าคงคลังที่ได้ มาจากการซื้อกิจการ Finisar
- แสดงผลกระทบจากการลดค่
าของการปรับช่วงการวัดต่อมูลค่ ายุติธรรมของสินทรัพย์ระยะยาวที่ ได้มาจากการซื้อกิจการ Finisar
- ค่าใช้จ่ายชดเชยทั้งหมดที่อิงกั
บหุ้นสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุ ดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 นั้นรวม $10.7 ล้านที่ได้รับจากเงินชดเชยที่ อธิบายถึงด้านล่างในหมายเหตุ 5
- การปรับโครงสร้างและต้นทุนที่
เกี่ยวข้องนั้นรวมถึงค่าใช้จ่ ายในการบรรลุกลยุทธ์ด้านต้นทุ นของบริษัท เกี่ยวเนื่องกับการซื้อกิ จการของ Finisar บริษัทได้บันทึกค่าใช้จ่ ายจากเงินชดเชยเท่ากับ $18.4 ล้านสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุ ดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 เงินชดเชยที่อิงกับหุ้นเป็นเงิน $10.7 ล้านก็รวมอยู่ในเงินก้อนนี้
- ระหว่างปีงบประมาณ 2020 ส่วนใหญ่ของต้นทุนธุรกรรมนั้
นอยู่ในการซื้อกิจการและต้นทุ นการผสานรวมที่เกี่ยวกับการซื้ อกิจการ Finisar
- ค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญที่บันทึ
กไว้ของบริษัทที่ $24.7 ล้านที่เกี่ยวกับการระงับ Term B Loan Facility ระหว่างสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวั นที่ 30 กันยายน 2020
- มาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP สำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวั
นที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการปรับให้ตรงกั บการนำเสนอในช่วงปัจจุบัน
- กำไรต่อหุ้นสามัญปรับลดบนพื้
นฐาน Non-GAAP ของช่วงวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการอัปเดตจาก $0.56 เพื่อรวมผลกระทบที่มีต่อผู้ถื อหุ้นกรณีที่มีตัวหารมากขึ้ นของหุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพค้างจ่าย 0.25% ที่ครบกำหนดในปี 2022 (“หุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้ อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพ 2022”)
|Table 5
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|$ Millions
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis
|$
|46.3
|$
|51.3
|$
|(26.0
|)
|Income taxes (benefit)
|13.3
|(10.6
|)
|(4.5
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|64.7
|73.8
|26.9
|Interest expense
|17.2
|25.5
|7.0
|EBITDA (1)
|$
|141.5
|$
|140.0
|$
|3.5
|EBITDA margin
|19.4
|%
|18.8
|%
|1.0
|%
|Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory
|—
|—
|7.1
|Share-based compensation
|15.5
|24.0
|5.4
|Transaction expenses related to other acquisitions
|2.1
|1.3
|32.4
|Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
|4.7
|6.3
|1.1
|Severance, restructuring and related costs
|—
|4.0
|18.4
|Debt extinguishment expense
|24.7
|—
|3.9
|Special items – Other income (expense), net
|—
|—
|4.3
|Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|$
|188.5
|$
|175.6
|$
|75.9
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|25.9
|%
|23.5
|%
|22.3
|%
|*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่
|(1
|)
|EBITDA หมายถึงรายได้ก่อนดอกเบี้ยภาษี
|(2
|)
|EBITDA ที่ปรับนั้นไม่รวมการปรับ Non-GAAP สำหรับการชดเชยที่อิงกับหุ้น ค่าตัดจำหน่ายที่จับต้องไม่ได้
|Table 6
|GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation
|$ Millions
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Numerator
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|46.3
|$
|51.3
|$
|(26.0
|)
|Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
|(6.4
|)
|—
|—
|Basic earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|39.8
|$
|51.3
|$
|(26.0
|)
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Add back interest on Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022
|$
|—
|$
|2.8
|$
|—
|Diluted earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|39.8
|$
|54.1
|$
|(26.0
|)
|Denominator
|Weighted average shares (1)
|102.8
|91.5
|66.0
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Common stock equivalents
|2.4
|3.2
|—
|0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022
|—
|7.3
|—
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|105.2
|102.0
|66.0
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.39
|)
|*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่
|(1
|)
|ค่าเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักของหุ้
|Table 7
|Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation
|$ Millions
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sept 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Numerator
|Net earnings on non-GAAP basis
|$
|100.4
|$
|117.8
|$
|35.8
|Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
|(6.4
|)
|—
|—
|Basic earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|94.0
|$
|117.8
|$
|35.8
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Add back interest on Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022
|$
|3.1
|$
|2.8
|$
|2.7
|Add back Series A preferred stock dividends
|6.4
|—
|—
|Diluted earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|103.5
|$
|120.6
|$
|38.5
|Denominator
|Weighted average shares (2)
|102.8
|91.5
|66.0
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Common stock equivalents
|2.4
|3.2
|—
|0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022
|7.3
|7.3
|7.3
|Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
|10.4
|—
|—
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|123.0
|102.0
|73.3
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share on non-GAAP basis
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.29
|$
|0.54
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share on non-GAAP basis(1)
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.53
|*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่
|(1
|)
|กำไรต่อหุ้นสามัญปรับลดบนพื้
|(2
|)
|ค่าเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักของหุ้
|(3
|)
|กำไร Non-GAAP ต่อหุ้นสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุ
