10 Other Investment Projects Approved

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved ten more investment projects worth over US$96 million late this month.

The update was shared by a CDC's press release, adding that the projects will provide about 7,805 jobs for the locals.

The investment projects cover the constructions of garment, footwear, and cake and candy plants; shopping mall; and manufacturing of electric lamps, lamp parts, solar panels and bricks.

The licensed projects belongs to Sheng Rong Zhiyi (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., Jintek Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd, Chip Mong Retail Co., Ltd., Fujian Meilida Shoes Development Co., Ltd., Jin Thai Fong (Cambodia) New Building Materials Co., Ltd., Et Solar Technology (Cambodia) Co., Ltd, Ningbo Dongxing (Cambodia) Electric Co., Ltd., Outdoor Gear (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., Century Creation Lighting (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., and Kamyum Food (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

They are located in Phnom Penh capital, and Kandal, Kampong Speu, Takeo and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

