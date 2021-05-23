100 Critically Endangered Cantor’s Giant Softshell Turtles Released into the Mekong River

AKP Phnom Penh, May 23, 2021 — Some 100 Critically Endangered Cantor’s Giant Softshell turtles have been released into the Mekong River in Sambo district of Kratie province.

The release was made on May 23 to mark the World Turtle Day by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in collaboration with Fisheries Administration and Kratie Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

According to WCS, in the 2021 nesting season, the Mekong community nest protection team, supported by the European Union and USAID Greening Prey Lang, found 66 nests with 2,528 eggs, an increase from 49 nests with 1,756 eggs last year.

As of May 21, it added, 1,081 baby turtles hatched from 49 nests, of which 968 hatchlings were released into the wild since January, while the rest remain under care for future release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press