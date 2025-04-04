1000 Miglia 2025, Official List of Accepted Cars

1000 Miglia 2024

BRESCIA, Italy, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The wait is over: the list of cars that will participate in the 1000 Miglia 2025 has been drawn up by the Selection Committee that, year after year, has the task of choosing the cars that will take part in the “most unique travelling museum in the world”, as Enzo Ferrari defined it.

The over 400 crews selected will be from 29 countries: Italy is the most represented country, closely followed by Netherlands, Great Britain and the United States. As for the cars, 127 pre-war models will take part in the 43rd re-enactment of the Red Arrow. 78, on the other hand, are those that raced in the historic speed competition between 1927 and 1957.

In the exclusive parterre of cars, together with the prestigious collections of Ferrari (17), Bugatti (10) and Bentley (8), there are an impressive 18 pre-war Alfa Romeos. Not to be missed is a unique specimen such as the Biondetti Ferrari-Jaguar Special. On the subject of models, an Aston Martin DB 3 and two fascinating Porsche 550 Spyder RS deserve a special mention.

Awaiting the drivers of the next edition of the Most Beautiful Race in the World, scheduled from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June, is a route of about 1900 kilometres divided into 5 days of competition, along an “figure-or-eight” route inspired by the first 12 editions of the 1000 Miglia speed race. The cities on the route are San Lazzaro di Savena, Rome, Cervia-Milano Marittima and Parma.

Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli, in pursuit of their fifth consecutive victory at the wheel of the splendid Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato from 1929, will have to watch their backs against expert crews such as Fontanella-Covelli, Aliverti-Polini, Turelli, Tonconogy-Ruffini and Erejomovich-Llnanos, just to name a few. Among the famous faces this year will be Joe Bastianich and Carlo Cracco, who for the occasion will be competing far from the kitchen: one at the wheel of a 1954 Porsche 356 1000 Speedster, the other as navigator in a 1927 Bugatti T40.

As per the regulations, each car participating in the race must have been previously certified by the Registro 1000 Miglia in order to guarantee its authenticity, as well as a standard of excellence worthy of the Most Beautiful Race in the World.

