105 Sarus Cranes Found at a Protected Landscape Area in Cambodia

A total of 105 Sarus Cranes have been recorded at Beoung Prek Lapov Protected Landscape in Takeo province, according to the result of a crane census conducted on Dec. 30-31, 2019.

The number is almost the same as that of last year result, underlined BirdLife International Cambodia Programme, adding that water shortage is more serious threat than last year.

Boeung Prek Lapov management and conservation project has been being implemented in collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, BirdLife, WWT (World Wide Technology) and NatureLife Cambodia, it said.

According to BirdLife, Sarus Crane was justified in the red list category. This crane is listed as vulnerable because it is suspected to have suffered a rapid population decline. Totally, the whole population is between 13,000-15,000.

This species of bird can be found in the plains of northwestern India, the western half of Nepal's Terai Lowlands and parts of Pakistan, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.

It is the tallest flying bird in the world. The adult is 176 cm height, and 6.35 kg weight.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press