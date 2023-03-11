10th Anniversary of the Launch of Children’s Rights and Business Principles

UNICEF Cambodia and Save the Children in Cambodia on Mar. 10 jointly hosted a forum in Phnom Penh marking the 10th anniversary of the global launch of the Children’s Rights and Business Principles.

According to their joint press release, these Principles offer guidelines for businesses as they embed children’s rights into their business strategies and activities.

Fifty representatives from concerned government agencies, private sector, and development partners joined the forum to discuss business’ responsibilities when it comes to children’s rights, celebrate progress made, and agree on priorities for the next ten years.

Keynote speakers at the forum included H.E. Dr. Huot Pum, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy & Finance, Dr. Will Parks, UNICEF Representative in Cambodia, and Reaksmey Hong, Country Director of Save the Children in Cambodia.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1992 and remains absolutely committed to protecting and fulfilling the rights of all children,” said H.E. Dr. Huot Pum. “All children are affected by the actions of the business sector not only as consumers but also as future employees and business leaders.”

The Children’s Rights and Business Principles were developed by UNICEF, Save the Children, and UN Global Compact in 2012 to provide guidance for businesses on putting children’s rights at the heart of their policies and practices.

Children are influenced by the private sector as consumers of products and services, through exposure to marketing and advertising, as users of digital platforms, or through the environments where they live and play.

The forum was an opportunity to encourage and inspire businesses to adopt responsible practices with children’s rights at their heart.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse