11 Beaches Named Beautiful Beaches for 2022

Cambodia has named 11 beaches in three coastal provinces as the beautiful beaches for 2022.

The award ceremony took place in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province on Dec. 8 under the presidency of H.E. Tith Chantha, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, during a workshop on strengthening the tourism service quality toward the 9th Sea Festival.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the 11 beaches have been selected from 27 candidates, of which 6 in Kep province, 5 in Koh Kong province, and 16 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Six of the 11 selected beaches – Kep and Koh Tonsay in Kep, and Sokha, O’ Chheu Teal, O’Tres and Thansur in Preah Sihanouk – were rated “very good” while 5 others – Koang Kang in Koh Kong, and Ekareach, Soksan, Rong and Prasat in Preah Sihanouk were classified as “intermediate”.

Cambodia is organising the Sea Festival and the 2022 World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club (World-Bays Club) in Sihanoukville from Dec. 8 to 14.

The Kingdom’s coastline stretches about 450 kilometres in four provinces – Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Kampot and Kep. It became a member of the World-Bays Club in mid-2011.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press