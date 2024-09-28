11 Bernama Veterans Recognised For Lifetime Service To Journalism



KUALA LUMPUR, Eleven veteran journalists of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) were honoured with the Lifetime Dedication to Journalism Award at the National Press Club (NPC) Diamond Jubilee Awards tonight.

The award was given to the 11 veteran journalists for their commitment to the highest standards of journalism and their dedication to upholding the principles of integrity, fairness, and truth in society.

The award recipients include former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, former chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, former editor-in-chief Datuk Jaafar Husin, Prof Datuk Ahmad Murad Merican, and former Bernama executive editor Zainoor Sulaiman.

Also honoured were former Bernama editor-in-chief Abdul Rahman Ahmad, and editors Abd Karim Abd Shukor, S.N. Rajan, Tan Jooi Long, S. Sivaselvam, and Zulkafly Baharuddin.

The awards were presented by former Bernama general manager and editor-in-chief Datuk Yong Soo Heong.

Present at the ceremony were NPC president Datuk Ahirudin

Attan, NPC vice-president Farrah Naz Karim, Bernama CEO Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency