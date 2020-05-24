124th Case in Normal Health Situation; Her Husband Tested Negative

The health of the 124th COVIID-19 confirmed case is in a normal situation while her husband has been tested negative for the deadly virus.

The information was shared by H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in a statement on the outcomes of the investigation into the case released today.

The 124th case is a 39-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh. She returned home from the U.S. via the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 8. She was in direct contact with a passenger entering RoK who has been tested positive for the virus.

The Cambodian woman was under a self-quarantine upon her arrival in Cambodia and confirmed to get infected with the virus on May 22. She is now at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

According to the statement, Cambodia reported no new case of COVID-19 this morning, therefore the tally remains at 124, including 53 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, 122 have been cured successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press