128 Cambodian Students in Israel to Return Home

Cambodia is facilitating the home repatriation of 128 Cambodian students who have finished their study in Israel, but facing departure difficulty due to COVID-19.

The information was shared lately by H.E. Koy Kuong, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, adding that the intervention is being coordinated with the Israeli side.

The Cambodian students are expected to arrive home between Nov. 23 and 30 via special flight directly from Israel to Cambodia.

That special plane will also ship 250 Cambodian students of a new batch granted the scholarship to study in Israel.

