12th ASEAN Para Games 2023 to be Solemnly Opened This Evening

Cambodia is going to hold the Official Opening Ceremony of the 12th ASEAN Para Games this evening after the recent successful hosting of the historic and solemn 32nd SEA Games last month under the motto of “Sport: Live in Peace”.

According to the schedule, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen will preside over the celebration, with participation of Cambodian high-ranking officials, distinguished national and international guests, and the public.

Varieties of entertainments and art performances as well as fabulous firework displays will be showcased in contribution to making the regional para games livelier and stunning, along with a short video clip to highlight ASEAN Para Games.

There will be parade of ASEAN Para Games contingents followed by the parade of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) flag and anthem, and oath-taking ceremony for the representatives of para athletes, referees and judges.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver his opening remarks, preceded by speeches from H.E. Hun Many, Representative of the 12th ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee, and Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai, President of APSF.

ASEAN Para Games 2023 is held when Cambodia is enjoying full peace, political stability, security, order and development in all domains, and when the country has prepared herself for seven years for infrastructure development to heartfeltly welcome the regional para games.

Like the 32nd SEA Games, the host Cambodia offers free entry for all spectators, free accommodation and food for sports delegates and free TV broadcasting rights for media partners.

A total of 2,692 sports delegates and athletes are participating in ASEAN Para Games 2023 from June 3 to 9: host Cambodia (343), Thailand (629), Indonesia (580), Malaysia (290), The Philippines (272), Vietnam (194), Singapore (131), Myanmar (131), Lao PDR (89), Brunei (32), and Timor-Leste (31).

Fourteen (14) sports including Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Chess, 5-a-side Football, 7-a-side Football, Goalball, Judo, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Siting Volleyball, Wheelchairs Basketball, and E-sports (Demonstration) are listed for the regional games with 431 sports events at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, National Olympic Stadium and other courts in Phnom Penh capital.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse