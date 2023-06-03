12th ASEAN Para Games Officially Kicks Off in Phnom Penh with Breathtaking Shows

The 12th ASEAN Para Games, hosted by Cambodia after the 32nd SEA Games, was officially opened at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh this evening.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen.

This auspicious event commenced with the countdown from 12 to 1, followed by the national anthem of Cambodia, the parades of ASEAN Para Games contingents and the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) flag and anthem, and oath-taking ceremony for the representatives of para athletes, referees and judges.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to all sports delegates and para athletes and declared the opening of the 12th ASEAN Para Games 2023.

The event ended with amazing shows and performances as well as firework displays.

As the host, Cambodia deployed 252 para athletes to compete with 1,201 para athletes from other ten regional nations, including Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

Fourteen (14) sports including Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Chess, 5-a-side Football, 7-a-side Football, Goalball, Judo, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Siting Volleyball, Wheelchairs Basketball, and E-sports (Demonstration) are listed for the regional games with 431 sports events at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, National Olympic Stadium and other courts in Phnom Penh capital.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse