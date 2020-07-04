13th ASEM Summit to Be Postponed to Mid-2021

The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit or ASEM13 to be hosted by Cambodia in November has been postponed to mid-2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponement was unanimously supported by all ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Leaders during their meeting via Videoconference early this month.

The ASEM13 had initially been scheduled to be held on Nov. 16-17, 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme: “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth.”

Below is the press release on the outcomes of the ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting via Videoconference on July 2-3, 2020, released by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

“Cambodia, the Host of the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), organised the ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) via videoconference on July 2-3, 2020. The Meeting was chaired by H.E. Dr. SOK Siphana, Senior Advisor of the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and ASEM SOM Leader for Cambodia, and participated by SOM Leaders of all ASEM Partners.

Dr. SOK expressed his sincere appreciation for the support that all ASEM Partners have extended to Cambodia in hosting ASEM13. He highlighted Cambodia’s efforts, both logistically and substantively, in ensuring the success of the Summit, which had initially been scheduled to be held on November 16-17, 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme: “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth.” Due to COVID-19, however, all ASEM SOM Leaders unanimously expressed their understanding of and support for Cambodia’s request to postpone ASEM13 to mid-2021.

The Meeting stressed the need to promote effective multilateralism and collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused not only daunting challenges to public health system across the globe but also a severe fallout to the global economy. To this end, ASEM SOM Leaders discussed the draft ASEM Ministerial Statement on COVID-19, which is expected to be released in mid-July 2020.

The Meeting looked forward to the next ASEM SOM Meeting to be held in late September 2020 by Germany, who is holding the Presidency of the European Council.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press