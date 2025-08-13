14-Member MACPP Delegation Conducts Inspection Visit to Border Area



Phnom penh: A delegation from the Military Attach© Corps Phnom Penh (MACPP) departed from Phnom Penh this morning for Oddar Meanchey province to inspect the actual situation and refugee camps in Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, stated that the delegation comprises 14 participants from nine countries-Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Japan, South Korea, Laos, and Vietnam-inclusive of both resident and non-resident representatives in Cambodia.





The program was coordinated by Lt. Gen. Phat Vibolsopheak, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Politics and Foreign Affairs and Director of the International Relations Department at the Ministry of National Defence, along with several other military officers from the Ministry, H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata conveyed at a press briefing this morning.





Delegations of foreign defence attach©s, diplomatic corps accredited to Cambodia, representatives of UN agencies and international organisations, and the Interim Observer Team have been visiting border areas affected by the Cambodia-Thailand armed clashes to monitor the ceasefire implementation and assess the situation of displaced civilians.





These visits are a follow-up to the outcomes of the Special Meeting held on July 28, 2025, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, and the Extraordinary Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur, as noted by the spokesperson.





Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to working constructively, in good faith, and in close cooperation with Thailand, Malaysia, other ASEAN member states, and relevant partners to ensure the effective and full implementation of the ceasefire, and to resolve all disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter, and the ASEAN Charter.





Regarding the border situation from midnight until 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 10, the frontline remained calm, though Cambodian forces remain on high alert, the spokesperson confirmed.

