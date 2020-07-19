143 Cambodians Arrive Home from Russia and Egypt

A group of 143 Cambodians arrived Phnom Penh International Airport this afternoon from Russia and Egypt via Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

H.E. Cheuy Vichet, the Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia, said the group comprised 98 military trainees, a student and a stranded woman from Moscow and 43 students from Cairo. Joining them was a Cambodian woman married to a Malaysian.

The ambassador said the repatriation had been organised in coordination with the Cambodian embassies in Moscow and Cairo with the embassy in Kuala Lumpur arranging the connecting flight on Malaysia Airlines.

The Cambodians received facemasks and hand sanitizers upon their arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The ambassador said he advised the group to be “cautious and strictly follow health precautions” on the two-hour flight home.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, “always care and worry about the safety of all students and other Cambodians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The embassy in Kuala Lumpur has liaised with airlines and authorities of both countries to help 898 Cambodians head home on seven flights so far — including 132 detainees deported from Malaysia earlier this month.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press