146 Japanese Investment Projects Registered at CDC

The Council of the Development of Cambodia (CDC) approved 146 Japanese qualified investment projects (QIP) as of October with a total investment capital of US$2,853 million.

The figures were shared in a workshop on dissemination of the newly-endorsed investment law organised recently by the CDC.

Chaired by H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, CDC Secretary General, the workshop was aimed to attract more investment and businesses from Japan.

Of the approved investment projects, 66 with a cumulative investment of US$340 million are located inside special economic zones.

In the first semester this year, CDC approved new 87 QIP projects worth US$3 billion, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the Law on Investment of the Kingdom of Cambodia, only QIPs are entitled to the benefits under the scope of this law.

Qualified Investment Project is the project which receives a Final Registration Certificate.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press