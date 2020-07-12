15 New COVID-19 Cases Detected; Tally 156

Cambodia reported 15 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally therefore rose to 156, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new cases were found on 15 Cambodian men of 21 to 33 years old. They arrived in Cambodia on July 10 from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia. They were all admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh.

The other 79 passengers on the same flight with COVID-19 negative test were required to continue their 14-day quarantine at a quarantine centre in the capital, it added.

The 156 positive cases in the Kingdom include 84 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian. Most of them are imported cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 133 or 85,26 percent have recovered successfully, said the press release.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press