15th Cambodian & Import-Export Goods Exhibition Cancelled

The 2020 Cambodian & Import-Export Goods Exhibition, planned to be organised from Dec. 15 to 18 at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, has been cancelled.

The cancellation, meant to contribute to curbing possible spread of COVID-19, was announced in a press release from the Ministry of Commerce recently.

The release aimed to inform the public, all businesspersons, Cambodian small- and medium-sized enterprises, investors, producers, foreigners and national and international companies.

The cancelation, it added, followed the safety guidelines by the Ministry of Health in preventing and containing the COVID-19.

At the same time, the 5th Season of “Buying Cambodian Products Campaign” to be held on Nov. 21 to 24 in Siem Reap province, and on Nov. 23 to 26 in Preah Vihear province were also called off for the same reason.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press