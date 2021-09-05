2.5 Million More Doses of Sinovac Arrive in Cambodia

A special aircraft carrying 2.5 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, of which 2 million purchased by Cambodia and the rest 500,000 donated by Sinovac company, landed at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning.

H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and her colleagues welcomed the vaccines’ arrival at the airport.

With the newly-arrived vaccines, Cambodia has currently some 29.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from purchases and donations: 7.8 million doses of Sinopharm, 19 million doses of Sinovac, 1,739,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

As of Sept. 3, for the target of 10 million adults, 9,425,134 people have obtained their first jab, or 94.25 percent, among them 8,269,950 have been fully vaccinated.

For the children-youth aged 12 to under 18 years old, 1,620,155 or 82.37 percent of the nearly two-million target have received their first dose, while 456,617 already got the second dose.

Besides, 648,269 booster doses have been administered to frontline officials across the countries.

If we add all the figures, Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 69.03 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press