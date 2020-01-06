20 Draft Laws Approved in 3rd Session of National Assembly

The National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia has endorsed 20 draft laws proposed by the Royal Government during its third session of sixth legislature.

The information was shared in an announcement of the NA General Secretariat released this morning.

The NA's third session, which began on Oct. 4, 2019, came to an end on Jan. 4, 2020, said the same source, stressing that during the three-month period, besides discussing and approving the 20 draft laws, leaders and members of NA have visited people across the country.

Moreover, it added, they have fulfilled their parliamentary diplomatic affairs to increase friendship and cooperation with many countries around the world.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press