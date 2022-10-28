20-metre-long Embankment Restoration Project in the North of Angkor Wat’s Causeway to be Completed in November

A restoration team from the Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology said that the 20-metre-long embankment restoration project in the north of Angkor Wat’s causeway may be completed ahead of schedule, according to a news release of the APSARA National Authority this morning.

The team claims that after the fast work of preparing the new laterite and the ancient sandstone staircases to be restored to the original location, so far only a few blocks of the upper sandstone staircase remain to be completed soon.

Ms. Nong Boravy, an archaeologist from the Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology of the APSARA National Authority, said that the embankment restoration project could be completed in November 2022 as the arrangement of the ancient sandstone staircase runs smoothly.

Ms. Nong Poravy added that currently, only about 10 percent of the work remain, such as the cleaning and filling of new sandstone to replace the old one that has been lost to stabilise the stairs.

The 20-metre-long embankment restoration project in the north of Angkor Wat’s causeway started in March 2022 and has been going on for about seven months now.

From 2013 to 2022, the APSARA National Authority has already implemented the project to restore the embankment in the north of Angkor Wat’s causeway in seven phases, with a total length of about 143 metres.

