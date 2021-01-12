20,000 Job Opportunities for Cambodian Migrant Workers from Thailand

The Royal Government of Cambodia is ready to offer, via National Employment Agency (NEA), more than 20,000 jobs for Cambodian workers returning from Thailand.

The information was shared recently by H.E. Hay Hunleng, Director of NEA, adding that the job opportunities are in the fields of industry and manufacturing, services, construction, and agriculture.

NEA has formed a working group to gather information, provide support, and assist the workers in applying for jobs after they completed successfully their 14-day quarantine, underlined H.E. Hay Hunleng.

The working group will also work closely with local authorities and disseminate labour services and labour market information among the migrant workers in the quarantine centres, he continued.

Thousands of Cambodian migrant workers have returned home amid the community outbreak of COVID-19 in Thailand.

As of this morning, 27 of the total 392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia are migrant workers returning from Thailand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press