2020-2025 Roadmap to Restore Tourism During and After COVID-19 Crisis on the Way

AKP Phnom Penh, December 26, 2020 — The Ministry of Tourism has convened a meeting among technical working groups to get prepared for the implementation of a roadmap 2020-2025 on restoration and enhancement of tourism during and after COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting took place recently here in Phnom Penh under the chairmanship of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

The draft of the roadmap has been endorsed by the National Committee on Tourism Development, and is well supported by concerned ministries and institutions.

The draft is divided into three stages including crisis management in the New Normal and resilience and restart of tourism 2020-2021, recovery of Cambodia’s tourism after COVID-19 crisis 2022-2023, and preparation for rebound of tourism for 2024-2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press