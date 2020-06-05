2020 ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting to Happen Early July

Cambodia is preparing for the ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting Retreat in early July to kick-start the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit preparation.

The progress was shared with AKP by H.E. Luy David, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM13 Secretariat recently.

As some member countries still restrict travels, the retreat will be done through video conference and representatives from all 53 participating members and partners will attend the session.

The retreat serves as a foundation preparation to decide various arrangements of the ASEM Summit, including the agenda items, he added.

According to the secretary of state, all the assigned ASEM Summit coordinators including Singapore representing ASEAN, Croatia facilitating the European Union, and Russia coordinating the South Asia and Northeast Asian Nations demonstrated their support for Cambodia to host the ASEM Summit 2020.

For the first time, Cambodia was nominated as the host of 2020 ASEM Summit during its 12th round gathering in Belgium last year.

As scheduled the 13th ASEM Summit will take place on Nov. 16-17, 2020, under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press