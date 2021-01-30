2020 National Petanque Championship Kick-started

AKP Phnom Penh, The Federation of Boules and Petanque of Cambodia kick-started the 2020 National Petanque Championship yesterday.

The commencement was notified by its President H.E. Sar Sokha, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youths and Sports, adding that the competition will help prepare Cambodian athletes for the SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam and SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

So far, continued the president, the federation has organised training and competition to develop the capacity of the athletes throughout the country especially for the games.

However, sports development cannot be effective only with the effort of the federation, but it also needs the hard work of the athletes themselves, he added.

H.E. Sar Sokha encouraged all Cambodian athletes to work hard to succeed both in the 2020 National Petanque Championship and the regional games.

There are six subjects lined up in Petanque championship, and some 350 athletes attended the national challenge.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press