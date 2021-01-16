2020 National Petanque Championship to Start Late this Month

AKP Phnom Penh, The Boules and Petanque Federation of Cambodia will organise the 2020 National Petanque Championship from Jan. 29 to 31 at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh capital.

H.E. Sar Sokha, the president of the federation, shared the planned event with the presidents of all associations and clubs of boules and petanque across Cambodia and encouraged them to send their athletes for the challenge.

There will be six subjects in the competition, including men’s 3 vs. 3 (Grand Trophy), women’s 3 vs. 3, 3 vs. 3 for boys under 18 years old, 2 vs. 2 for girls under 18 years old, and 1 vs. 1 for boys and girls under 15 years old.

Each of the associations can register for only one subject for one team at the contest, and the registration will roll until Jan. 25.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press