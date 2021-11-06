2021 Angkor Wat International Half Marathon to be Held Next Month

Siem Reap province will organise the 26th Angkor Wat International Half Marathon on Dec. 19, 2021.

According to a press release of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) issued recently, the race will allow participation of only 2,500 local and international runners in the country who have received the basic doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

The event, continued the source, will take place with thorough application of the safety measures by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is a prerequisite for the reopening of tourism in Siem Reap province, it added.

Runners registered in 2020 are given the priority to register from Nov. 4 to 22, 2021, while the new ones from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, 2021.

In 2019, Angkor Wat International Half Marathon attracted over 10,000 national and international runners from many countries, but in 2020 the sport event was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Since 1996, Cambodia has hosted the challenge not only to promote sports and good health, but also to mobilise funding for humanitarian activities.

