2021 National Boxing Championship as Warm-Up for SEA Games

The 2021 National Boxing Championship has been organised as a warm-up for the SEA Games 2022-2023.

The update was shared by Mr. Buy Sophoan, Secretary General of Cambodia Boxing Federation (CBF).

Taking place from Dec. 23 to 26, the match attracted the participation of some 104 male and female boxers from 21 clubs and associations across Cambodia.

The competition, underlined the secretary general, is a good opportunity to further prepare Cambodian boxers for international contests, especially the 2022 SEA Games in Vietnam and the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press