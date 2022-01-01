2021 National Swimming Championship to Begin Next Week

AKP Phnom Penh, The 2021 National Swimming Championship will begin next week in Battambang province.

To take place at Battambang University from Jan. 8 to 10, 2022, the competition will be divided into three categories — male, female and male athletes with disabilities.

The male category for those aged 12 years old up has 12 subjects, while the female one for those aged 10 years old up has 11 subjects, including the freestyle, frog, upside down and butterfly styles, four-way single and four-way handing pair styles (4×100 metres) with 50 metres, 100 metres and 200 metres long.

Another category for males with disabilities has two subjects — 50 metres and 100 metres-freestyle swimming for S3 and S10 disability levels.

According to Mr. Hem Kiri, Secretary General of Khmer Swimming Federation (KSF), this will be the highest level technical competition not only to help select the best swimmers, but also to develop their capacity for the SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press