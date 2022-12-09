2022 National Cycling Championship to be Organised in Late December

The 2022 National Cycling Championship will take place from Dec. 26 to 28 in Siem Reap province, Mr. Nou Chamroeun, Secretary General of Cambodian Cycling Federation said on Wednesday.

The upcoming tournament will be divided into two subjects – Road Bike and Mountain Bike, he added.

Road Bike includes Man Junior Road Bike, Man Elite Road Bike, and Man Master Road Bike; while Mountain Bike covers Man Junior Mountain Bike, Man Elite Mountain Bike, Women Mountain Bike and Man Master Mountain Bike.

Twelve Cambodian national athletes, 4 of them are female, will join the tournament to sharpen their capacity for the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023, said the secretary general.

Before the competition, the federation is planning to organise a training for technical officials by Thai experts to further improve their capacity.

There will be 60 national and international technical officials working for the event and 50 of them will be selected for the SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press