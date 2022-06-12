2022 Phnom Penh International Halt Marathon Resumes

The capital will host the 10th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon to cheer the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and mobilise charity fund.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, unveiled the plan adding that the half marathon will take place on June 19 in front of the Royal Palace, Phnom Penh.

The registration fee earned and sponsorship from the event will be donated to Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals and other needful social work by partner organisations, he continued.

According to the secretary general, his team will also take the opportunity to promote the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games 2023 that Cambodia will host among the public.

Mr. Sem Phalla, Chair of the International Half Marathon Organising Committee, shared that the race includes distances of 21, 10, and 3 kilometres, and there are more than 4,000 registrants for the races so far.

In the half marathon in 2023, his team intends to engage children in the race to promote their love for the sport.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press