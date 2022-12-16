2022 SEA Wrestling Championship: Three Gold Medals Expected

Wrestling Federation of Cambodia (WFC) expects that its athletes will win 10 medals including 3 gold at the 2022 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championship to be hosted by Cambodia from Dec. 16 to 18.

The expectation was made by Mr. Casey Barnett, Vice President of WFC, adding that WFC prepares 26 national wrestlers, 8 of them are female to join the tournament.

The federation is also organising an international level-training for arbitrators, judges and coach of wrestling; and a training camp for Cambodian and foreign wrestlers from 7 countries from Dec. 7 to 19, he said.

The 2022 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championship will attract the participation of 115 wrestlers from Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

It is aimed at sharpening the capacity of Cambodian athletes for the SEA Games 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia from May 5 to 19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press