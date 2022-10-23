2022 Voter Verification and Registration Being Conducted Smoothly

The National Election Committee (NEC) has been conducting the verification and registration of voters for the year 2022 at the communes/Sangkat across the country.

The verification of voter list and voter registration, aiming to update the voter list to be comprehensive and accurate, will last for 50 days, from Oct. 20 to Dec. 8, 2022.

From Nov. 4 to 8, 2022, the voter registration offices will be moved to some villages in each commune/Sangkat, NEC pointed out.

According to a NEC’s report, during the first two days, 32,165 people have registered on the voter list, 5,857 names have been removed, 994 people have their data corrected, and 10,170 others have changed their addresses.

Only registered Cambodian citizens on the official 2022 voter list can to go vote in the 7th national election in 2023, the committee underlined.

According to the 2021 official voter list, Cambodia has in total 9,205,681 eligible voters, of them 4,904,832 are women. The figure represents 87.94 percent of the total population of 18 years old and up.

Cambodia is going to hold the 7th parliamentary election on Sunday July 23, 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press