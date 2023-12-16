2023 XPORIA SCIENCE OFFERS OVER 40 SCIENCE-THEMED ACTIVITIES; TARGETS 40,000 VISITORS

KUALA LUMPUR, The National Science Centre (NSC) aims to attract 40,000 visitors to the 2023 Xporia Science which takes place here and at NSC Northern Region in Alor Setar, Kedah, from today to Monday (Dec 18).

NSC director Mohammad Fuad Rahman said more than 40 science-themed activities are on offer to give the community an exciting hands-on family experience in the world of science at the centre, in conjunction with the school holidays.

He said the 2023 Xporia Science known as ‘PSN SciFest’ is NSC’s annual highlight held by the two science centres.

“This festival-themed programme is an appreciation for the community’s involvement. We hope all our efforts that have been carried out will be able to improve scientific literacy among the community,” he said when speaking at the programme’s opening ceremony, which was officiated by the secretary-general of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim at the NSC Kuala Lumpur today.

Among the activities lined up are Stories Behind the Apparatus; Robot Garage; Extreme Momentum; Science Solutions; Sains Situ Sina Sini (Science Here, There, Everywhere); Technofutura Zone; Young Scientist and Mechamato mascot special appearance.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin expressed hope that 2023 Xporia Science will provide a more meaningful and enjoyable learning experience and inspire the community to take an interest in and further venture into the field of science, technology and innovation (STI).

“We hope this Xporia will spark new interest and unearth more talent and creativity in STI (science, technology, innovation) because the visitors can play and have fun dabbling with science,” he said.

He added that a total of 1.2 million people have visited both centres in Kuala Lumpur and the northern region as of Nov 31.

The increase in number was in line with the Ministry of Education (MOE) initiative and announcement, which encourages schools to organise field trips to strengthen the teaching and learning (PandP) process.

“The large crowds are a positive indicator that reflects the success of the implementation and relevance of STI initiatives implemented by NSC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaluddin, who was also present at the event, said that as a strategic partner, Bernama will continue to support efforts carried out by NSC to advance society in the field of STI further.

“Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to MOSTI, especially the NSC, for giving us due appreciation and recognising the cooperation which Bernama has extended to the NSC until today.

“We will continue to provide space and opportunities for NSC in its programmes and activities which can benefit the community as a whole,” she said.

