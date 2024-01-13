2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Launched in Siem Reap Province



The 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year was officially launched in Siem Reap cultural province this evening.

The grand event, organised at the Terrace of the Elephants in Angkor Archeological Park, was presided over by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, a Member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, and visiting H.E. Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Around 500 Chinese delegates, including Chinese artists and tourists attended the launching ceremony showcasing cultural exchanges through performing arts, dance, and music. It does not only reflect a firm friendship between Cambodia and China but also serves as an indication of Cambodia as a safe country for visitors, especially Chinese tourists.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet is optimistic that the 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year will become a new an

d better opportunity for Chinese tourists and investors in Cambodia.

In his congratulatory message for the exchange year celebration, the Premier said the celebration will also promote exchange among youths and young leaders towards a Cambodia-China community of shared destiny.

The message also highly valued the energetic and visionary leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the deeply rooted relationship between Cambodia and China spanning over two thousand years.

Guided by the wisdom of Cambodia’s late King Norodom Sihanouk and former Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet reaffirmed Cambodia’s stand to cherish and further expand the relationship between Cambodia and China, including the country’s firm support for China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.

He continued that 2024 is not only the year of people-to-people exchange between Cambodia and China but also between ASEAN and China, and all parties will mutually benefit.

He called on concerned mini

stries, institutions, authorities, and armed forces at all levels, as well as the public, private sector, and other stakeholders, to actively and responsibly participate in the celebration of the Year of Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange for the whole of 2024.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse