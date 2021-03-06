21 New COVID-19 Cases Detected; Tally 953

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia this morning reported 21 more cases of the novel coronavirus; bringing the tally to 953, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are all linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event. They include 13 Chinese, 4 Cambodians, 3 Vietnamese, and 1 Malaysian aged between 12 and 65 years old in Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk province.

At the same time, two patients of COVID-19 have been successfully cured. They are Chinese passengers coming from China and an Arab countries. The two women have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered patients in the Kingdom now stood at 491 with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press