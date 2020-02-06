23rd Japanese Speech Contest in Cambodia to Be Held in May

The 23rd Japanese Speech Contest in Cambodia is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2020 at Angkor Kizuna Hall of Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Centre (CJCC), Phnom Penh.

The event will be organised by the Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with CCCJ, and the Institute of Foreign Languages, Royal University of Phnom Penh.

According to the embassy's press release, the contest is open for application from Feb. 1 to 29 at CJCC or via internet using Google Form. The Application form and guideline of the Contest could be found at CJCC Facebook page: [ https://www.facebook.com/cjcc.fb/photos/a.193791777354300/2782240148509437/]

Website: [ http://bit.ly/380mjxp ] Youtube video: [https://youtu.be/1FaWf26pnhg]

The result of the screening for the participation of the above Speech Contest will be announced on Mar. 24, it pointed out.

The Japanese Speech Contest is held annually for the purpose of promoting Japanese language education in Cambodia and enables Japanese language learners to have an opportunity to demonstrate their Japanese skills in speaking, said the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press