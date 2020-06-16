25 Pedestrian Bridges Planned for Phnom Penh Capital

The Phnom Penh administration is planning to construct 25 pedestrian bridges in the capital to ease commuters and reduce congestion.

The update was shared by H.E. Khuong Sreng, Phnom Penh Governor, when inspecting the progress of the construction of Phsar Doeum Kor pedestrian bridge yesterday.

According to H.E. Khuong Sreng, effort is intended to address the rapid development needs of Phnom Penh.

There are more than 3 million temporary and permanent residents in Phnom Penh, so the capital’s physical infrastructure needs to be developed to meet the rapid population growth here, said the governor.

Currently, Phnom Penh is expecting two more flyover bridges at Phsar Doeum Kor, and Santhor Mok zones, where the need is peaking, and the former will be completed in the next few weeks.

Phnom Penh now has five pedestrian bridges: two in Por Senchey district, one at Neang Kong Hing traffic light, and the two aforementioned being constructed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press