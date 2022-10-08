253 Arrested In Cambodia’s Illegal Gambling Crackdown

PHNOM PENH, Cambodian authorities arrested 253 people in raids across the country, in a crackdown on illegal gambling last month, according to the National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT), yesterday.

“The competent authorities had inspected 9,622 suspected locations, and taken legal action against 116 illegal gambling sites, arresting 253 people for prosecution,” it said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a meeting in Phnom Penh, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sar Kheng, who is also the NCCT’s chairman.

Cambodian authorities launched a nationwide crackdown on all types of illegal gambling, including lottery, cockfighting, poker and football betting on Sept 17.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK