273 Prisoners Assessed for Jail Term Reduction and Elimination

A list of 273 prisoners, 24 of whom are female, has been endorsed for assessment for the royal pardon from His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni during the upcoming Visak Bochea Day on May 6.

A meeting to review the prisoners qualified for jail term reduction and elimination took place recently here in Phnom Penh at the Ministry of Justice under the chairmanship of Justice Minister H.E. Koeut Rith.

According to the Ministry of Justice, those inmates are from the 20 municipal and provincial jails and the 4 correction centres.

During Khmer New Year celebrations, about 155 prisoners were granted royal pardon for jail term reduction and elimination by His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

The prisoners entitled for the evaluations are those who are aging, disabled, having chronic disease, and charged with minor crimes.

In addition, they must have served at least two thirds of their sentence for prisoners seeking term elimination, and one third for those requesting for term reduction.

It is a usual practice in Cambodia that the government allows the consideration of inmates with special condition and good performance to be granted royal pardon or jail term reduction during major traditional celebrations, like Khmer New Year, Visak Bochea, and Water Festival.

