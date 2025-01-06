2nd ‘Angkor Dictation’ Competition to be Held at Angkor Wat



Siem Reap: The 2nd ‘Angkor Dictation’ Competition, a significant event to promote Khmer literature and writing, is set to take place on Jan. 19, 2025, at the Western Causeway of Angkor Wat. Supported by various ministries and the APSARA National Authority, this initiative is organised by a group of Khmer literature enthusiasts.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, at a press conference, H.E. Long Kosal, Deputy Director General of the APSARA National Authority, emphasised the significance of the competition as a celebration of civilisation and a writing tradition that connects to memory. He noted that the event not only inspires individuals to write but also serves as a vital component in enhancing knowledge and promoting tourism at the Angkor site.





H.E. Lim Bunhok, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Khmer literature. He pointed out that Cambodia has a rich history of language and literature, with written forms inscribed on ancient temples.





The authority’s news release on Jan. 5 states that the competition aims to encourage participants to write Khmer accurately according to established spelling rules and to recognise those with exceptional writing skills.





The previous edition of the ‘Angkor Dictation’ Competition saw participation from approximately 1,220 individuals, ranging from young children to elderly participants, including monks and foreigners, as well as Cambodian expatriates living abroad.

