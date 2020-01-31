2nd Anlong Veng Tourism Sporting Event to Begin Next Week

The 2nd Anlong Veng tourism sporting event will take place from Feb. 7 to 9, 2020 in Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey province, announced recently the Ministry of Tourism.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the Interministerial Committee for the Management and Development of the Historical Tourism Site of Anlong Veng, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), the Cambodia Documentation Centre and local authorities, this upcoming sporting event will be held under the theme "Historic Walk", pointed out the announcement.

The organisation of the event aims to promote the potential of the Anlong Veng Historical Tourism Site and the success of the Win-Win policy of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom Cambodia, to end the civil war and bring about full peace to the nation, it underlined.

According to the same source, the tourism event will include sports competitions such as a 4-kilometre Dangrek mountain race, a boat race at Boeung Tamok, a cycling race, and football, volleyball, traditional boxing matches, and so on.

