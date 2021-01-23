2nd National Eco-Tourism Forum to be Organised in Siem Reap

AKP Phnom Penh,Siem Reap province will host the 2nd National Eco-Tourism Forum from Jan. 27 to 28 at Sokha Siem Reap Resort and Convention Centre.

The information was announced recently by the Ministry of Tourism, adding that the platform will take place under the presidency of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Head of Inter-Ministerial Working Group, on behalf of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment and Permanent Deputy Head of Inter-Ministerial Working Group and H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and Deputy Head of Inter-Ministerial Working Group will also attend the forum.

Other participants include senior officials from concerned ministries and institutions, capital and provincial governors, members of Inter-Ministerial Working Group, provincial tourism, environment and agricultural departments, development partners, eco-tourism communities across Cambodia, and so on.

There will be panel discussions, a small-scale exhibition on “tourism community and eco-tourism” and technical touring.

The panel discussions will focus on developments and future of the community and eco-tourism in the context of COVID-19, development-conservation partnership to promote the development of the tourism community and eco-tourism, and support of inter-sector policy framework and mechanism of community development promotion.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press