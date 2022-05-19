31st SEA Games: Cambodia Earns 18 Medals

Cambodia has so far received in total 18 medals, of which 2 gold, 5 silver and 11 bronze, at the ongoing 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, according to the Medal Table AKP received last night.

The gold medals were earned by kickboxer Toch Rachhan after defeating his Thai counterpart in the 57 kg category, and by petanque athletes, Sin Vong and Vorng Chantha, in Mixed Doubles after beating their Vietnamese counterparts 13-4.

The other medals were gained in kickboxing, taekwondo, petanque, Wushu, ju-jitsu, M2X Rowing, and so on.

The Kingdom thus ranked 8th among the 11 Southeast Asian countries participating in this regional sporting event which officially kicked off on May 12 and will run through till May 23.

The host country, Vietnam topped the list with 230 medals, including 101 gold, followed by Thailand with 151 medals (43 gold), and the Philippines with 124 medals (34 gold).

Timor-Leste was ranked at the bottom with 2 silver medals.

Cambodia has sent 363 athletes (126 female) to compete in 33 of 40 types of sports in the 31st SEA Games 2022.

All Cambodian athletes are training hard not only to win the SEA Games in Vietnam, but also to succeed the following round to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press