32 COVID-19 Patients Recovered; One New Case Reported

Thirty-two (32) cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been successfully cured, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Cambodia to 196.

The figure represents 81.67 percent of the total cases, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, of the 32 cured cases, 29 are Cambodians and three are Indonesians. They were imported cases from Russia, Egypt, Mali, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, a new case was reported. It was found on a 57-year-old Cambodian man returning from the U.S. via South Korea.

The other passengers on the same flight have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The 240 confirmed cases in Cambodia include 159 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 5 British, 5 Americans, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, and 1 Indian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

