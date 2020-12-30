32 Eggs of Cantor’s Giant Softshell Turtle Found

WCS Nest Protection Team in collaboration with Fisheries Administration have found the first nest of critically endangered Cantor’s Giant Softshell Turtle containing 32 eggs.

According to a WCS’ news release issued this afternoon, the eggs were discovered on a beach of the Mekong River along Sambour district of Kratie province at the beginning of the breeding season which starts from November and runs through May every year.

The nest is now being protected by designated local community from poaching, said the same source, adding that the Team expected to discover more nests during this breeding season.

In the 2020 nesting season, the community nest protection team found 49 nests of Cantor’s Giant Softshell Turtle with 1,756 eggs. Although this was only two nests more than in the 2019 nesting season, the number of eggs was much higher than in recent years.

Cantor’s Giant Softshell Turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) is listed on the IUCN Red List as globally Endangered. It was thought extinct in the Cambodian portion of the Mekong River until its re-discovery in 2007 in a 48-kilometre stretch of the river in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.

