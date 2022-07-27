33 Global Gaming Startups Take Center Stage at SHFT Build Gametech Demo Day Powered by Shorooq Partners

Shorooq Partners and global gametech industry leaders

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHFT Build Gametech Program hosted its inaugural virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, highlighting a select cohort of six startups from across the world that are working in gaming, esports, development tools and more. The event capped a two-month intensive program featuring 33 companies from all around the world, allowing 150+ investors, corporates and government entities to discover some of the most exciting seed and pre-seed Gametech ventures.

Powered by the leading tech investor in the MENAP region, Shorooq Partners, SHFT Build Gametech Program received more than 150 applications from around the world. Top applicants were selected to take part in the virtual program designed with one goal in mind: to help founders succeed and be seed investment ready.

Over eight weeks, 68 founders coming from 14 different countries spent a total of 300 hours with Shorooq Partners’ purposely designed content. Additionally, more than 100 hours were spent on 1:1 coaching and mentoring sessions, enhancing their player acquisition funnels, fundraising and go-to-market strategies, all with the best mentors in the gaming industry and an unrivaled network of corporate partners, investors, and government entities.

“The most successful games today, such as Fortnite, League of Legends, and Minecraft, are communities that retain loyal, long-term users and generate billions of dollars in annual revenue. Games are also driving innovation across the entire consumer ecosystem, pioneering best-in-class mechanisms for user engagement, retention, and monetization. And, long-term, we believe games’ infrastructure and technologies will be key building blocks of the Metaverse,” said Mahmoud Adi, founding partner of Shorooq Partners.

Besides the in-depth knowledge and mentoring, founders participating in the program receive more than $100K of credits in cloud and core publishing support from global industry players. They also get access to exclusive subsidized business licenses and legal setup support from Sharjah Media City – Shams, TwoFour54 and in5.

“Sharjah Media City is committed to position Sharjah as a world-class hub for media and creativity in the region and make creative entrepreneurship more accessible to talented individuals. Gaming and eSports are an important part of this mission – therefore, we were thrilled to join hands with Shorooq Partners on the SHFT Build Gametech program, which brings together highly talented founders with tremendous potential to work through the program and place our region firmly on the global map,” said His Excellency Dr. Khalid Al-Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Media City, Shams.

With the next cohort set to take place in October 2022, applications are now open for participants to be part of the next program. Interested founders should apply through the dedicated SHFT website: shft.shorooq.com

About Shorooq Partners

Founded in 2017, Shorooq Partners is the leading early-stage venture capital firm investing in the most innovative startups across MENAP. Shorooq Partners has backed market-leading disruptors, some of which include Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Sarwa, NymCard, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Capiter and Retailo. Shorooq Partners is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has six offices across the MENAP region.

Shorooq Partners refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd. (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA Registration No 190004 ) is a member.

