34 Bird Species Recorded at Stung Sen Ramsar Site

A total of 34 bird species have been recorded at Stung Sen Ramsar Site in Kampong Thom province, according to the result of an Asian Waterbird census.

This activity, conducted for the first time in Stung Sen Ramsar Site, took about 8 hours, from 7:30am, by BirdLife monitoring team in collaboration with local rangers.

Among the counted 34 bird species, there are 6 Lesser Adjutant, 900 Asian Openbill, Darter, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Purple Swamphen, and so on, according to BirdLife International Cambodia.

At the beginning of 2020, this site seems to attract more bird species than the previous years, said the same source, stressing that it is great sign and motivation for its team to monitor more harder.

Covering 9,293 hectares, Stung Sen Stung Sen, a unique wetland in Tonle Sap Great Lake, was nationally and internationally recognised as the fifth Ramsar Site (Wetland of International Importance) in Cambodia in 2018.

Beside Stung Sen, the other four Ramsar Sites in Cambodia are Boeung Chhmar and Associated River System and Floodplain, Koh Kapik and Associated Islets, Middle Stretches of Mekong River North of Stung Treng, and Prek Toal Ramsar Site.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press