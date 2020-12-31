35,100 Cases Resolved in 222 Days of Court Case Backlog Settlement Campaign

Some 35,100 criminal cases have been completely resolved in the 222 days of a campaign to handle court case backlog at all municipal and provincial courts across Cambodia.

The update was shared in a press release of the Ministry of Justice made public this morning, adding that the number represents about 89 percent of the total backlog cases in the country.

More than 12,200 cases, equivalent to 95 percent of the total counts, have been heard, it added.

Besides, the capital and provincial courts have also resolved more than 36,500 new cases or 73 percent during the same period.

Through strong commitment and good collaboration among the committees engaged in the campaign as well as the prosecutors of municipal and provincial courts, complete clearance of the backlog is expected on May 17, 2021 as planned, underlined the press release.

The Ministry of Justice launched the campaign to resolve the court case backlog on May 18, 2020.

The campaign was intended to resolve excessive court cases, reduce overcrowded prisons, and promote the capacity and efficiency of the legal entities engaged in the court case proceedings.

