38-line Road Construction in Siem Reap Almost 90 Percent Complete

— The construction of the 38 roads in Siem Reap provincial city has achieved 89.39 percent as of Nov. 10, according to a press release issued yesterday following the inspection visit to the construction site by the inter-ministerial commission in charge of the construction project.

The visit was led by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Commission.

The construction project kicked off on Nov. 30, 2020 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and is scheduled to complete on Dec. 29, 2021.

The project will contribute to facilitating road traffic, upgrading the city’s beauty, attracting tourists and investors, and promoting sustainable economic growth, thus ensuring the development of Siem Reap city – a heritage, cultural, historical and world’s tourist attraction – into a core area of national development pole.

With a total length of 108.74 kilometres, the construction of the 38-line road infrastructure would cost some US$150 million of the national budget.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation-improvement project of Siem Reap river of some 9 kilometres long was 66 percent complete.

